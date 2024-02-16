NatnudO Foods, FUNAAB Partner for Entrepreneurial Poultry Project

Fueled by a shared vision of nurturing future agricultural leaders and boosting Nigeria’s food security, natnudO Foods, the food processing arm of Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery Limited, joined hands with the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) in an innovative initiative. The strategic partnership saw natnudO Foods donating 1,000 broiler chicks, feeds, and medication to the university’s Department of Agriculture, as part of its “Natnupreneur University Programme.” The Natnupreneur University Programme is not just about raising chickens; it’s about empowering young minds with the skills and knowledge to become successful agribusiness entrepreneurs.

This unique initiative provides an invaluable platform for students to gain hands-on experience while contributing to their development and the university’s well-being. Under the program, stu- dents will rear the donated chicks to maturity, learning every step of the way. From the intricacies of proper ventilation and biosecurity to feed optimisation and meticulous record-keeping, the program covers all aspects of broiler management. Agribusiness experts and seasoned professionals like Abodunrin Wasiu Adeyemi, Natnupreneur Operations Manager at natnudO Foods, and Alaba Yunusa, Technical Assistant to the Group Managing Director of Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery Limited, personally guided 1600 students through the technical aspects.

Senior Account Officer at natnudO Foods, Ms. Omole Iyabo Morenike, further equipped the students with essential financial skills. Budgeting, bookkeeping, and managing profit margins are the cornerstones of any successful business, and the Natnupreneur University Programme ensures students are well-equipped to navigate the financial aspect of their poultry ventures. The programme holds immense potential for the future. As Abodunrin Wasiu Adeyemi explains, “this initiative is about catching them young, training them as entrepreneurs with the fundamentals of raising broilers and selling them back, creating a ready market for their produce.”

These skills will empower graduates to pursue their poultry businesses, contributing to increased protein availability and economic growth in Nigeria. While receiving the 1,000 Broiler birds, the Vice Chancellor of FUNAAB, Prof. Olusola Kehinde, commended natnudO Foods for the partnership and the school’s choice for the Natnupreneur initiative, which he said would boost its agricultural potential. He added that the knowledge of poultry farming and entrepreneurship imparted to the students will further enhance their skills and equip them for the future, after graduation.

In his remark, Professor of Monogastric Nutrition and Biochemistry at FUNAAB, Professor Fafiolu Adeboye, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying “we are sure that this is the way to go, and the training for our students today will go a long way in sharpening their thinking and focus, to ensure they take this as a business so that their future will be secured.”