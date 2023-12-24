Natna boss speaks on helping men suffereing with hairloss

The CEO of Natna Hair by Super Mars Limited, Sina Gebreamlak, has been intentional in pro- viding solutions to hair related problems. According to Sina, Natna Hair is a hair brand that has hair care product line, 100 percent human hair wig, synthetic hair, eyelash extensions and most recently, added men’s collection for those suffering from Alopecia. Speaking about Alopecia, she explained that Alopecia refers to hair loss, which can occur in different forms. The causes of Alopecia can vary and include factors such as genetics, hormonal changes, autoimmune disorders, and certain medical conditions or treatments.

“Treatment options for Alopecia depend on the type and severity of hair loss and may include medications, topical treatments, hair transplant surgery, or wearing wigs or hairpieces”, she said. “Our male clientele was added to the Natna hair catalogue in 2018, with the “Natna for Him” collection. And yes, men too love good hair and some may have problems with their which they don’t share “.

With the focus being men who are looking for a lasting remedy to ailments like Alopecia, and hormonal- induced hair loss, the collection consists of a wig extension that can be easily applied to the affected area, with the premium human hair, giving its wearer a natural looking you result. The collection also includes a moustache extension, made of premium-quality hair. The hair brand has achieved an extraordinary feat by becoming one Africa’s most popular hair brands by winning Hair Brand of the Year Award 2023 by The Hair & Beauty Affair.

Through its unwavering commitment to quality, inclusivity, and innovation, Nat- na Hair has captured the hearts of millions across the continent, establishing itself as a symbol of excellence in the African hair industry. The meteoric rise of Natna Hair can be attributed to its unwavering focus on meeting the diverse needs of African consumers. Sina recognized the lack of representation and tailored solutions for hair care and embarked on a mission to create a brand that celebrates and enhances the natural beauty of African hair.