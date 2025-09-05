Nat’l Youth Games: Team Ekiti Claim Gold In Basketball

Team Ekiti on Thursday extended its strong showing at the ongoing National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State, after clinching gold medals in the boys’ basketball event.

New Telegraph reports that Team Ekiti edged Lagos 19-18 in a nail-biting final as the game progressed.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) both sides displayed grit and quality, but Ekiti’s resilience proved decisive in sealing the narrow win.

Reacting to the triumph, the State Basketball Coach, Adetayo Awojinrin, praised his players for their commitment and composure under pressure.

He said, “I am happy God crowned our efforts with success. Despite the tough matches we faced during the group stage, we managed to defeat Lagos in the final.

READ ALSO

“I am proud of the team and believe this success will inspire them to win more gold medals in the future.”

In Kungfu, Funbi Adedoyin secured a bronze medal in the 48kg women’s category. State Head Coach, Ronke Raji, commended her resilience and fighting spirit against tough opponents from other states.

Team Ekiti’s para-athlete, Suleiman Abdulazeez, boosted the state’s medal haul with gold in discus and silver in shot put.

In recognition of their outstanding displays, Abdulazeez, along with Precious Ayodele (Ayo Olopon) and Damilola Oni (cricket), have been invited by their respective national federations.

So far, Team Ekiti has amassed two gold, three silver, and three bronze medals, solidifying their place among the standout performers at Asaba 2025.