Nat’l Youth Games: Sanwo-Olu Lauds Team Lagos Over Victory

Following the emergence of Team Lagos as the sole winner of the 9th National Youth Games, which ended on Saturday, September 7, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated Team Lagos on the success recorded at the games.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Team Lagos won a total of 110 medals, which include 52 golds, 32 silvers, and 26 bronzes, taking its dominant stance in sports nationwide.

To celebrate the winners, Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a social media post on Sunday, appreciated their zeal, the efforts of the coaches and the Lagos State Sports Commission in preparing them for the competition.

The Governor asserted that the win reflects the talent of the athletes and Lagos State’s growing commitment to sports development.

READ ALSO

He said, “I am immensely proud of Team Lagos for their outstanding performance at the 9th National Youth Games in Asaba, where they finished first on the medals table with a total of 110 medals; 52 gold medals, 32 silver, and 26 bronze.”

“Our young athletes, together with their coaches and the Lagos State Sports Commission, have made history and demonstrated the strength of Lagos in sports.”

He also expressed his anticipation towards meeting the team to celebrate the feat

“In the coming days, I look forward to hosting the team to celebrate this remarkable achievement. Congratulations, Team Lagos. We are very proud of you all,” the governor concluded.

New Telegraph reports that the 9th National Youth Games was held at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State.