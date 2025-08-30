A fifteen-year-old Magdaline Inji has secured Nasarawa State’s first medal at the ongoing 9th National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State, after winning bronze in karate.

Inji earned the medal on Thursday after defeating Enugu’s Favour Kalu 5–1 in the third-place contest, capping a strong run in which she won three of her four bouts.

Saturday Telegraph reports that her campaign began with a narrow 1–0 victory over Akwa Ibom’s representative, followed by a 3–0 triumph against Ondo. She, however, fell 1–2 to her Cross River opponent in the semifinals before bouncing back to claim bronze.

READ ALSO

She, however, recovered impressively to overcome Kalu and deliver Nasarawa’s first medal at the Games, which run from August 26 to September 6, 2025.

“It feels nice winning, and I want to be a karate champion in the future. I also want to thank the Nasarawa State Government, my coaches, and my parents,” Inji said.

Coach Dennis Ejim hailed the milestone, stating, “It’s a thing of joy winning the first medal for the state, and I believe my other athletes will bring in more medals.”