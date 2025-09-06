Nat’l Youth Games: Lagos Leads As Games Round Up

Team Lagos sits firmly atop the medals table as the 9th National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State capital, culminates on Saturday, with finals in wrestling, judo, and athletics set to decide the last set of medals.

According to figures released so far by the Games’ Media and Publicity sub-committee, Lagos leads with 47 gold, 28 silver, and 22 bronze medals.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Edo State trails in second place with 33 gold, 14 silver, and 22 bronze, while hosts Delta sit third with 31 gold, 36 silver, and 33 bronze.

However, 32 states have made it onto the medals table so far.

The closing ceremony kicked off on Saturday morning with the finals of the boys’ and girls’ 4×100 metres relay, alongside the mixed 4×400 metres relay.

One of the standout athletes at the Games was Delta State’s Faith Chukwuma, who clinched gold in the girls’ 200 metres and expressed her delight at the achievement.

She said, “I was the youngest among the athletes that represented Delta State at the just concluded National Sports Festival that was held in Abeokuta. I was the bronze medallist in the 200 metres at age 13

“Thereafter, I made up my mind that I was going to win the 200 metres race, and I finally did. I just want to say thank you to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, the chairman of the state sports commission, Onoriode, my coach and my mother, who supported me with prayers.”

The 13-year-old, after crossing the finish line, also added a silver medal in the 100 metres to her impressive haul.

In tears, she said, “My teammates and I also won three gold medals.”