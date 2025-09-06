Nat’l Youth Games: Enabulele Commends Team Edo For Third-Place Finish

The Executive Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Hon. Amadin Desmond Enabulele, has applauded the Team Edo for coming third at the 9th National Youth Games held at Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State.

The team amassed 33 gold, 18 silver, and 28 bronze medals, a feat that placed Edo behind host state Delta, with Team Lagos emerging overall winners.

In a statement issued through his Media Officer, Edoko Wilson Edoko, Enabulele expressed immense pride in Team Edo’s exploits, noting that the state fielded the youngest athletes in the competition, which aligns with the vision of the games.

“For Team Edo, the performance was more than a medal haul; it was a statement of intent,” Enabulele said. “The state’s young athletes demonstrated resilience, grit, and undeniable talent, further justifying Edo’s reputation as a breeding ground for champions.”

He further credited the success to the Edo State Government’s strategic focus on grassroots sports development under Governor Monday Okpebholo.

“This achievement highlights the Governor’s growing investment in grassroots sports, as well as the determination of the athletes and their coaches to boldly inscribe Edo’s name on the national sports map,” he added.

He said, “Team Lagos topped the medal table with 52 gold, 32 silver, and 26 bronze medals, while host Delta settled for second place with 37 gold, 38 silver, and 39 bronze.

“Despite finishing behind Delta, Edo’s third-place position is being hailed as a triumph driven by discipline, determination, and the undying Edo spirit.” He concluded.