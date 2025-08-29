The ninth edition of the National Youth Games has finally kicked off in Asaba, the Delta State capital, with over 6,300 athletes from across the country set to compete for the prize.

Speaking at the commencement of the competition on Friday, the National Sports Commission said a total of 6,382 athletes representing the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) completed the digital registration process to participate in the week-long event.

New Telegraph reports that Team Lagos is presenting the largest contingent, with 416 athletes expected to compete across multiple disciplines.

Screening of participants was conducted on Thursday, while the official opening ceremony and first events are scheduled for Friday. Competitions in table tennis, para table tennis, weightlifting, and karate will headline the opening day.

The Games are designed to promote grassroots sports development, discover young talents, and prepare athletes for future international competitions.

Speaking ahead of the opening ceremony, the Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, said Team Lagos was fully prepared to make a strong impression at the Games. He noted that the state’s athletes were determined to challenge perennial champions Delta State and other rivals for top honours.

“We are very optimistic that Lagos will make multiple podium appearances. Our goal is to surpass our previous outing and continue to lead in sports development,” Fatodu said.

“We’ve enhanced the reward system for athletes, coaches, and technical crew. These incentives will undoubtedly contribute to our success. The support of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has driven our progress. Lagosians should expect nothing less than excellence. Our athletes will entertain, inspire, and deliver stellar performances.”

Lagos State has set its sights on excelling across several disciplines, including athletics, swimming, boxing, and weightlifting. The state also vowed to curb age fraud, especially in football, adopting a data-driven system to verify athletes’ eligibility.

Team Lagos will feature in a broad range of events such as boxing, football, gymnastics, hockey, basketball, handball, volleyball, taekwondo, tennis, table tennis, weightlifting, and judo. Its contingent comprises 416 athletes, 40 coaches, 38 secretaries, and other officials.

In all, 37 sports will be contested during the nine-day tournament.