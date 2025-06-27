Nat’l Youth Confab: We Were All Carried Along-Osun Youth Groups

The leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Osun State chapter, has declared that the state government did not tamper with the directive of the Federal Government on the composition of list for the forthcoming National Youth Conference.

A civil society organisation, Coalition of Concerned Nigeria Citizens (CCNC), had alleged that the Commissioner for youth in the State, Moshood Olagunju, replaced their delegate with another person and included government appointees on the list.

The group, through its spokesperson, Oluomo Success, during a protest at the government Secretariat on Tuesday said Olagunju removed civil society organisation and other youth stakeholders from the list.

However, while addressing journalists, Akinbode Oluwasegun, Chairman, NYCN in conjunction with NANS/ Osun JCC, Nigerian Youth Parliament, NYP, in Osogbo, said every youth groups were adequately represented, including the CCNC, saying the concerned Nigerian Citizens was only being mischievous.