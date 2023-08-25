Nat’l Women Leader: C’River APC Petitions Tinubu, Demands Position 

The leaders and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State have called on President Bola Tinubu, alleging injustice over the decision of the party to deny the state the position of a National Women’s leader.

The aggrieved party members led by Dame Senator Florence Ita-Giwa were said to have registered their discontentment over the issue to APC’s National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, during a meeting it held in Abuja.

The state Chairman of the party, Barr. Alphonsus Eba said leaders of the party in Cross River have petitioned President Tinubu, as the leader of the party, appealing that the position should be returned to the state.

Eba who appealed to members of the party in the state to remain calm, also assured that with the intervention of the State Governor, Prince Bassey Otu, the issues would be amicably resolved.

He said: “We the leadership of the Cross River State All Progressives Congress, APC, make our stand known on the purported move by some party chieftains to take away the National Women Leader position from Cross River State to Edo and Delta States.

“The National Working Committee, NWC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, came out and against due process for the Office of APC National Women Leader, which hitherto was occupied by Dr Betta Edu, was purportedly zoned to Edo State with Absolute disregard to Article 31.5 of APC Constitution, which is our guiding rules.

“But in a civilized democracy, aggrieved persons can only channel their grievances through the appropriate quarters.

“Today, we have come to the National Chairman to inform him of this infraction and we have also written to Mr President to say that the National Women Leader position is commonly shared between Cross River and Akwa-Ibom. Edo and Delta presently have an NWC position, which is the National Publicity Secretary.

“You cannot take our position to over-rate us and overarching Edo State, and by the grace of God the National Chairman of our party has assured us and asked us to be patient that this matter will be resolved”.