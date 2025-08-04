Nat’l Unity: NOA Launches Nationwide Campaign On Security Awareness

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has launched a nationwide campaign aimed at promoting national unity and enhancing security awareness across Nigeria.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the Monthly Joint Security Press briefing in Abuja, the Director General of the National Orientation Agency, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, noted that the initiative is part of a broader effort to address pressing issues affecting the nation’s well-being and development.

He informed that the Federal government has escalated security operations nationwide, merging tactical enforcement with intelligence-led interventions. Banditry, insurgency, trafficking, and other crimes are being tackled through seamless inter-agency cooperation, resulting in major arrests, rescues, and asset seizures.

“From the North-East to the Niger Delta, our security forces are reclaiming the peace, one operation at a time. Nigeria is fighting back decisively and collaboratively.”

The DG informed that in the past one month, NSCDC dismantled 12 illegal Refineries, 3 mining gangs and 7 oil theft trucks.

“Every drop of stolen oil, every illegal refinery, and every tampered railway track is an attack on our economy. We must defend our national infrastructure as we defend our homes.”

He called on community leaders and youths to defend their environment, stressing that sabotage destroys livelihood and delays development.

On Enhancing Institutional Accountability and International, the DG noted that 21 billion and $1 million have been recovered by ICPC, adding that Nigeria progresses toward exiting the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, earning the country an invitation to the FATF consultative forum.

He, however, noted that institutional reforms are deepening transparency, financial integrity, and international credibility. From anti-money laundering reforms to prison rehabilitation, Nigeria is signalling maturity and global alignment.

He called on Nigerians to support whistleblowing and anti-corruption platforms. Uphold values of transparency, especially in public service and community leadership.

“Fellow Nigerians, today we reaffirm that national security is our shared duty. Our gallant men and women in uniforms are recording real, measurable gains.

“But security does not start on a battlefield—it begins in our homes, our values, our truthfulness, and our resolve. Let us protect what is ours, stand with our institutions, and unite behind the cause of a peaceful, progressive Nigeria.”