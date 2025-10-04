The Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, formerly known as the National Arts Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos, roared back to life on October 1, 2025, following years of renovation, with a dazzling blend of music, theatre, and celebration befitting Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary.

President Bola Tinubu, accompanied by his wife, Senator Oluremi, led a high-profile roll call of dignitaries from government, corporate Nigeria, and the creative industry to unveil the refurbished complex.

The Federal Government also officially announced the edifice’s new name in honour of Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, whose towering influence on theatre, literature, and film remains unmatched.

The unveiling ceremony, which lasted three hours, was steeped in colour, spectacle, and symbolism.

At its heart was the command performance of the hit musical, ‘Fela & The Kalakuta Queens’, produced by Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions.

Though presented as a 30-minute teaser, the musical lit up the theatre with electrifying acting, vibrant choreography, and evergreen afrobeat tunes by the late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Directed by Austen-Peters, the play chronicles the life and times of Fela, not just as a musical genius and social activist, but also as a man whose marriage to 27 wives, famously known as the Kalakuta Queens, remains one of the most striking chapters of his story.

“The story of Fela and his Kalakuta Queens is as compelling as it is emotionally engaging. We are honoured that it was chosen as one of the productions to relaunch the National Arts Theatre,” Austen-Peters said.

Following its role in the theatre’s rebirth, the musical will return to the Terra Kulture Arena in Lagos from December 26, 2025, to January 12, 2026, as one of the highlights of the festive “Detty December” season.