Nat’l Sports Festival Will Drive Sectoral Growth – Ogun Govt

As Ogun State prepares to host the 22nd National Sports Festival, the State Commissioner for Sports Development, Wasiu Isiaka, has reaffirmed the importance of sports in youth development and nation-building.

The festival, which will bring together athletes from across Nigeria, is set to showcase sporting talents while fostering unity, friendship, and healthy competition. It will feature various sports, including track and field, swimming, and basketball.

Speaking on Tuesday at the 60th Founders’ Day Anniversary of Remo Divisional School, Sagamu, Commissioner Isiaka emphasized the significance of hosting the festival, stating:

“This festival represents much more than just track and field competitions; it signifies our determination to create a robust sports ecosystem throughout Ogun State.”

He noted that the state government’s commitment to youth and sports development is evident in various initiatives aimed at engaging young people.

“We recognize that sports play a critical role in building character, fostering teamwork, and nurturing future leaders,” he explained.

Commending the alumni of Remo Divisional School for their contributions to the institution and the community, he stated:

“Your commitment to giving back to your roots not only enriches our community but also positively impacts society and our government.

“Your contributions are invaluable and serve as a testament to the strong foundation that this institution has established over the years.”

The commissioner urged current students to take full advantage of the resources available to them, including sports, to become well-rounded individuals and responsible citizens.

“Learn not just from your textbooks, but from your involvement in activities like sports, the arts, and community service.

“These experiences will help shape you into well-rounded individuals and responsible citizens,” he advised.

