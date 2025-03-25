Nat’l Sports Festival: Tinubu Flags Off Torch Of Unity Movement

Share

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sports development in the country as he flagged off the Torch of Unity Movement for the 22nd National Sports Festival.

The sports festival, tagged the Gateway Games, will take place in Ogun State from May 16 to May 30.

Tinubu described sports as a unifying force and a catalyst for youth engagement, national cohesion, and economic growth.

He called on the public and private sectors to actively contribute to Nigerian sports development, particularly in infrastructure expansion, talent identification, athlete nurturing, and sponsorship of sporting events.

He stressed that enhanced collaboration is essential for advancing the nation’s sporting potential and ensuring Nigeria remains a dominant force in global sports.

The President described the Torch of Unity as a symbol of peace, strength, and solidarity. The torch will herald the festival by traveling through all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Since the inception of the National Sports Festival in 1973, the games have been a veritable vehicle for the interaction and integration of our young sportsmen and women.

“This festival provides a platform for all states and the FCT to showcase their sporting prowess under healthy competition, sportsmanship, and friendly interaction to enhance and strengthen national unity.

“The games represent much more than just a competition of athletic skill; they embody the unity, strength, and resilience that define us as a nation.

“Every step we take together towards the festival is not merely an act of preparation for a sporting event but a reaffirmation of our collective commitment to nation-building through sports,” the President said.

The President recognized the contributions of Nigeria’s sporting legends and paid tribute to Olympic medalist and National Torch Bearer, Falilat Ogunkoya.

He commended her dedication to promoting unity and sports excellence in Nigeria and Africa.

Tinubu also extended his best wishes to the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifying match against the Zimbabwe Warriors in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, later on Tuesday, expressing confidence in their ability to secure victory.

Governor Dapo Abiodun said Ogun State was fully prepared to host a world-class event, welcoming over 10,000 athletes in a festival designed to set new records.

He noted that elite Nigerian athletes, such as Tobi Amusan, would grace the occasion, further reinforcing Nigeria’s status as a global sporting powerhouse.

“As Nelson Mandela once said, sports can change the world. They can inspire and unite people in a way that little else can.

“The Unity Torch, as it journeys across the Federation, is not merely a symbol of the forthcoming games but a reflection of our shared aspirations and collective identity.

“As the proud host of the 22nd National Sports Festival, we are not only ready to host over 10,000 athletes and officials but also to warmly welcome guests and supporters from every corner of the Federation.

“For the first time in the history of the National Sports Festival, all our athletes will be housed within a single, purpose-built facility, ensuring comfort, convenience, and camaraderie.

“Our sporting infrastructure meets international standards, and we have left no stone unturned in delivering a festival that will set new records in organization, participation, and excellence.

“Our facilities are ready, our people are enthusiastic, and our athletes are prepared to showcase the best of Nigerian sporting talent to the world,” he said.

The Governor appreciated the President for ensuring peace in Nigeria, emphasizing that “without peace, there will be no sports festival.”

He commended the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, the National Sports Commission (NSC), the Nigerian Olympic Committee, and all stakeholders for their contributions to the success of the forthcoming festival.

