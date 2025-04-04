Nat’l Sports Festival: Alia Receives Torch Of Unity

Share

Benue State Deputy Governor, Sam Ode, on behalf of Governor Hyacinth Alia, has received a delegation from the National Sports Commission who presented the Torch of Unity symbolizing the formal invitation of Benue State to participate in the 2025 National Sports Festival.

The presentation, made by the leader of the delegation, Ikana Mbora, marked the official countdown to the festival, scheduled to take place in Ogun State from May 16 to May 30, 2025.

While receiving the torch, Deputy Governor Ode commended the delegation for their visit, describing the gesture as one that promotes national unity and strengthens the bonds among sports lovers across Nigeria’s diverse backgrounds.

He hailed Governor Alia as a passionate sports enthusiast who has introduced several innovations, particularly in the infrastructural development of the sports sector in the state.

“I want to let you know that no previous governor of Benue State has supported sports development like Governor Alia, who has invested heavily in the sector, especially in football,” Ode said.

He further called on investors to key into the state’s sporting initiatives, emphasizing that sports should be viewed not just as a recreational or social activity but as a viable business venture.

“We are also diversifying into other sporting disciplines such as volleyball, handball, and table tennis, with the aim of discovering and grooming talents to represent the State,” he added.

Ode also praised the Commissioner for Sports, Youth Development and Creativity, Terkimbi Ikyange, and the management of Lobi Stars Football Club, led by its Chairman, Philip Nongo, for their resilience despite the challenges of playing outside their home State.

“I commend the Lobi Stars Chairman for his commitment. Playing outside your home state as the host is tough—fans can easily turn on you. But we are optimistic that the McCarthy Stadium will be ready soon,” he assured.

The Deputy Governor also acknowledged the efforts of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), led by Hembadoon Orsar, for their continuous support and reportage of the Alia administration’s strides in sports development.

He assured the association of the government’s continued support, adding that a special provision would be made to ensure full SWAN representation at the Ogun 2025 Games.

“This Torch of Unity undoubtedly symbolizes our shared aspirations and collective identity, and it is with great honor that I receive it today on behalf of the People’s Governor,” Ode said.

The Torch of Unity movement represents the spirit of unity, peace, and sporting excellence that defines the National Sports Festival. As it travels across the country, it builds excitement and anticipation for the upcoming event.

In her remarks, Team Leader Ikana Mbora commended the Benue State Government for the warm reception, noting that the Torch of Unity signified the formal invitation to participate in the festival.

She said, “The National Sports Festival, tagged ‘Gateway Games,’ promises to be a rewarding experience, featuring a wide range of sports including football, handball, volleyball, basketball, and many others. With thousands of athletes from across the country expected to compete, the festival will showcase the best of Nigeria’s sporting talent.”

