Nat’l Sports Commission Endorses SWAN 60th Anniversary Celebration

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has officially endorsed the 60th Anniversary and Sports Icon Awards of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), scheduled to hold from October 29 to 31, 2025.

The endorsement was given by the Chairman of the NSC, Mallam Shehu Dikko, when members of SWAN’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for SWAN@60 paid a courtesy visit to the Commission as part of stakeholder engagements ahead of the event.

According to a statement issued by the SWAN@60 Media and Publicity Committee, the Director-General of the NSC, Bukola Olopade, received the delegation led by SWAN President, Isaiah Benjamin; Secretary-General, Ikenna Okonkwo; and Chairman of the LOC, Ben Ogbemudia, at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Olopade, who spoke on behalf of the NSC Chairman, commended SWAN for its professionalism, visionary leadership, and consistent contributions to sports development and administration in Nigeria through responsible journalism.

He noted that sports writers play a vital role in promoting credibility and transparency within the sector at a time when misinformation and distrust are on the rise.

“There is need for continued collaboration between the NSC, sports federations, and the media to promote both grassroots and elite sports,” Olopade said, while emphasizing the importance of synergy in advancing national sports growth.

The DG, who received an award from SWAN in recognition of his contributions, dedicated it to Chairman Dikko and the entire NSC, describing it as a testament to the Commission’s collective achievements and commitment to sports development across the country.

Addressing the SWAN leadership, Olopade said:

“From the first time we met, I saw your visionary attitude. Every one of our conversations has always been about your members’ interest. I must commend the professionalism of SWAN members in the reportage and management of pre-election activities within the sports community. You have handled information with maturity and responsibility, which has helped sustain public trust and protect the reputation of sports administrators.”

He assured the association of the Commission’s full support and partnership in promoting sports journalism and development, adding that “there is nothing you need from us that you will not get.”

Earlier in his remarks, SWAN President, Isaiah Benjamin, commended the NSC for its consistent efforts in promoting sports growth in the country.

He officially invited the leadership of the Commission to participate in the forthcoming SWAN 60th anniversary celebration and Sports Icon Awards ceremony in Abuja.

Other members of the SWAN delegation included Financial Secretary, Ijeoma Peter-Nwante, and Friday Joshua, a member of the LOC and Assistant Secretary of SWAN FCT Chapter.