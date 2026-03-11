Nat’l Social Registry To Admit Vulnerable Households

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced plans to open the National Social Registry (NSR) to cover vulnerable households across the federation.

The augmentation of NSR is among the major national reforms through the flagship initiative of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, known as the One Humanitarian–One Poverty Response System (OHOPRS).

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Bernard M. Doro, made this disclosure during the kick-off of the distribution of food and nutrition assistance to the most affected vulnerable persons in Plateau State.

He noted that the OHOPRS represented a transformative shift in the way Nigeria responds to vulnerability.

According to him, the initiative was to ensure that vulnerable households across the country are properly identified, documented, and integrated into structured social protection systems.

“The National Social Register serves as a critical national tool for ensuring that support reaches those who truly need it.

“The Federal Government recognises that lasting stability requires a more integrated and forward-looking approach,” he stated.

He further stated that the reform is built on a simple but powerful principle: humanitarian assistance must not end with one-off distribution.

“Instead, humanitarian support must become the entry point into structured social protection systems and sustainable poverty-exit pathways.

In practical terms, this means that families receiving humanitarian assistance today should be connected to broader government programmes that help them rebuild their lives and livelihoods,” he added.

He named the programmes to include: social protection interventions such as conditional cash transfers, livelihood restoration programmes, skills development initiatives, agricultural productivity support, micro-enterprise financing, and other economic empowerment opportunities designed to restore dignity and economic self-reliance.

He said: “Our objective is clear: to break the cycle of repeated humanitarian dependency and move vulnerable households toward resilience, stability, and long-term prosperity.”