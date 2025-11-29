Nat’l Security: Retirement Rate In Military Worrisome – Ex-Branch Chief

…seeks replacements from most senior courses

…insists AFN overstretched

A former Chief of Logistics (CLOG) at the Headquarters Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya (Rtd), has expressed concern about the mass retirement of senior officers that results from the appointments of Service Chiefs.

Consequently, the retired senior officer made a strong case for the selection of the Military High Command from among the most senior regular course(s) as, according to him, potential military leaders with capacity and competence are always found in every Course.

The former Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), who made this submission in an exclusive interview with our correspondent, insisted that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) is overstretched, in view of their involvement in internal security (IS) operations across the country.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the recent appointment of the new set of Service Chiefs by President Bola Tinubu necessitated the voluntary retirement of members of the 39th and 40th Regular Courses (RCs) of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

Speaking in that light, the former Nigerian Defence Attaché to Moscow, Russia, said: “…But the reality is, I think it is more of a loss for the nation. Unfortunately, from the moment you are retired, your services are no longer really available to the nation on a day-to-day basis. Meanwhile, the government does its bit by ensuring the provision of retirement benefits, and then, of course, gratuity is paid. Pension is being paid.

“The adequacy of the pension is a different subject entirely, but pensions are being paid.

“But then, what you find out is that these retirements take place at that time, when senior officers have actually been very well trained. You know, the highest level of training you give to any officer is what we call the Defence Course at the Defence College.

“And so you find out that most people are retired after about two or three years of completing the Defence College.

“Some even after a year of defence college. And so much money is expended on the training of these officers.

“So what happens is that when senior officers get to the peak and are primed to avail their knowledge and experience, then they are compelled to retire, and are replaced by a new set of senior officers who will start learning some things on the job before settling down. So it is a recurring occurrence”.

On the way out, he acknowledged that the appointment of Service Chiefs was an exclusive preserve of the President and Commander-in-Chief (C-in-C).

Hear him: “We must not forget that appointments of Service Chiefs are more or less political, and it is completely within the discretion of the President and Commander-in-Chief.

“But I believe within every course, there is always, or there are always, materials that are good enough to be Service Chiefs.

“So, as much as possible, it would be in the interest of the nation for Service Chiefs to be appointed from the most senior courses that are available, as opposed to those below them.”