Nat’l Secretaryship: Proxy War Against Anyanwu Needless –PDP Frontiers

An interest group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), PDP Frontliners said the proxy war over the national secretaryship position of the party is needless.

The group in a statement jointly signed by its President, Alhaji Hussein Mohammed, Secretary, Mr. Moses Abidemi, and Publicity Secretary, Mr. Dan Okafor, said the Supreme Court’s judgement was an explicit invalidation of two lower court judgements being used to remove Anyanwu as National Secretary.

It warned that the continued crisis in the PDP may further destabilise the party before the 2027 general election.

According to the group, the understanding of last Friday’s Supreme Court judgement was the invalidation of the two lower court judgements that recognised Sunday Ude-Okoye as PDP National Secretary.

It alleged of attempt to misled the public regarding the judgement, describing it as merely political.

“Besides, Senator Anyanwu was not the only member of PDP National Working Committee who temporarily sought leave to go and contest in their states and seamlessly returned to their position at PDP National secretariat.

