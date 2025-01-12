Nat’l Secretary: Tension in PDP as NWC Resumes

Share

There is palpable tension at the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abuja as workers of the party resume tomorrow after Christmas and New Year break.

This is because of the contest over the secretaryship position of the party. Two persons, Senator Samuel Anyanwu and former National Youth Leader, Sunday Ude-Okoye, are laying claims to the position.

Anyanwu, who has been acting in that capacity since the PDP elective National Convention in 2021, was sacked on December 20, 2024 by an Enugu Division of Court of Appeal, which upheld the December 2023 High Court judgement that had earlier relieved him of the position and ordered Ude-Okoye to take over.

PDP’s National Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, confirmed that the party has been served with the court judgement.

On December 30 last year, Ude-Okoye announced that he has assumed office as PDP National Secretary.

“The main reason why I am here is to resume office. I am resuming today, the 30th of December in obedience to the Appeal Court in Enugu that sacked the former National secretary and made me the National Secretary of PDP.

“I came today to resume office and to also supervise the whole environment and make sure that things are in order.

“Yes, the staff have gone for Christmas holiday to resume on 13th of January, where this place will be filled with our workers.

“I also appreciate the Governors’ Forum that are giving me support. The former ministers’ forum, the BoT, the members of the party, leaders of the party from my zone, who nominated me and stood by me.

“Even though there are many challenges before, the court has fixed it and made a pronouncement on December 20,” he added.

Though Anyanwu claimed he had obtained “stay of execution” order, on January 6, 2025, the court issued a contempt of court order, Form 48, to him.

The order, which was addressed to the former National Secretary, reads: “Take notice that unless you obey the directions contained in this order, you will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison.”

A party source told Sunday Telegraph that Anyanwu has been served through his WhatsApp number.

The apprehension in the party is about the violence the contest is taking.

Last Monday, Anyanwu’s aide, Emmanuel Okoronkwo, assaulted a correspondent of The Sun Newspapers, Ndubuisi Orji, after preventing him from accessing the Press Centre located within the party’s secretariat.

Okoronkwo claimed he had his principal’s order to stop journalists from entering the secretariat.

Ologunagba, at a press conference, dissociated the party from the attack and said Okoronkwo will be sanctioned according to the party’s employment manual.

The attack has since been reported to the Wuse Police Division.

A group, which called itself, “Fix PDP, Fix Nigeria”, in a statement, alleged planned attack by Okoronkwo and another person, on Ologunagba and other members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), “on the instructions of a high ranking NWC member of the party.”

The group, in a statement by Alaghi Aminu Gambo, further alleged that the people planning the attack met in Wuye, Abuja.

It called on the Inspector General of Police to investigate and invite Mr. Emma Okoronkwo and one Frank Edede, for questioning, over the alleged planned attack.

The group also demanded protection for PDP NWC members.

“This protection is necessary to prevent any harm or intimidation that may arise from the alleged plot,” it added.

Okoronkwo was also shown in a viral video, threatening that they will invade PDP national secretariat tomorrow.

He boasted that nobody will stop them, adding, “there is only one National Secretary, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu; one acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Ilya Damagum and one National Organising Secretary, Capt. Umar Bature.”

Share

Please follow and like us: