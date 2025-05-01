Nat’l Rebirth: Anyaoku, Others Launch Drive For New Constitution

Share

In a bold and unprecedented move to redefine Nigeria’s constitutional future, a coalition of eminent statesmen, legal luminaries, and former public officials on Wednesday inaugurated a high-level committee to spearhead a National Summit on the Future of Nigeria’s Constitutional Democracy.

The initiative, jointly convened by The Patriots and the Nigerian Political Summit Group (NPSG), seeks to birth a new, inclusive, and people-centred constitutional order.

At the heart of the campaign is a call to overhaul the 1999 Constitution, widely criticised as a relic of military authoritarianism, unfit for a modern, pluralistic society.

The committee was inaugurated at a ceremony chaired by former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Emeka Anyaoku, who, at 92, remains a revered voice in diplomacy and statesmanship.

Addressing a hall of Nigeria’s thought leaders, Chief Anyaoku delivered a scathing critique of the current constitutional arrangement.

“The 1999 Constitution, however amended, cannot serve Nigeria well. We believe we can achieve the making of a constitution that will better serve this pluralistic country,” he declared.

Anyaoku called for a return to true federalism, as practised during Nigeria’s First Republic (1960–1966), describing that era as one of regional strength, economic progress, and national cohesion.

He linked the country’s current challenges—ranging from insecurity and economic stagnation to youth disenchantment—to an overly centralised structure that stifles innovation and undermines national unity.

“Only a federal constitution that reflects our diversity can foster a sense of belonging and patriotism among Nigerians,” he added.

The committee’s mandate includes organising a national summit to deliberate on wide-ranging reforms—spanning electoral integrity, judicial independence, civic education, youth participation, and power devolution.

The initiative has already garnered broad support across Nigeria’s political and ideological spectrum.

Former Sokoto State Governor and ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Tambuwal, described the initiative as “timely and essential for Nigeria’s future stability,” pledging his full support.

Senator Gbenga Daniel, former governor of Ogun State, echoed similar sentiments, calling for a fundamental constitutional overhaul to deepen democracy and entrench accountability.

“We must commit to reforms that guarantee justice, protect rights, and enable development. A true people’s constitution is the first step,” he said.

Dr Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, publisher of the Nigerian Tribune and daughter of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, infused the gathering with personal reflections. She credited her father’s lifelong advocacy for federalism as the source of her own convictions.

“I probably inherited my passion for federalism from a man who championed it all his life—my father. I will do everything within my power to see this through,” she affirmed.

Former Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, provided a broader political analysis, lamenting that Nigeria’s 25 years of democratic rule have yielded limited progress due to a defective constitutional framework.

“Competent individuals alone have not delivered the Nigeria we dream of. We need a structure underpinned by a living, responsive constitution,” Fayemi asserted.

He called for a “roots-and-branch transformation” of the Nigerian state to address issues like state capture, youth disenfranchisement, and deepening inequality.

Gender and generational perspectives were also strongly represented. Former Ministers of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen and Josephine Anenih, both emphasised the importance of including women and youth in the constitutional conversation.

“We cannot talk about Nigeria’s future without involving women and youth meaningfully. We don’t have another country—this is our collective duty,” Tallen said.

Anenih added a legal perspective: “A constitution should not only inspire, it must work. It must be enforceable, protect the weak, and uphold the rule of law.”

Former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, traced Nigeria’s challenges to the overcentralised political structure inherited from military rule. He advocated a decentralised, merit-based system to unlock regional potential.

“The military imposed a command constitution that stifles innovation and fairness. We need a framework that mobilises grassroots talent and ensures equitable resource sharing,” Maku concluded.

