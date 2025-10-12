Nat’l Problems: Complement Prayer With Action, Obi Tells Nigerians

National Leader of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians to complement prayer with purposeful action as they seek solutions to the country’s challenges.

Obi, in a statement issued after his recent trip to the United States and Rome, emphasized that while faith is vital, it must be matched with personal and collective responsibility.

“Faith does not absolve us of responsibility; it calls us to action. We must each continue to do our part, with honesty, diligence, and love for our nation’s healing and progress,” he said.

The former Anambra State governor called on Nigerians to remain steadfast in faith and shared responsibility as the nation grapples with political, social, and economic challenges.

He explained that he used the opportunity of the visit to “take Nigeria’s situation to God,” offering prayers for unity, peace, and responsible leadership.

According to him, during the visit, he addressed the Friendship Club in the United States on Saturday, October 4, and spoke at the 1st Ubuntu African Youth Assembly in Washington the following day before departing for Rome to join his wife.

Obi said his pilgrimage to Rome coincided with the ongoing Jubilee Year, “a sacred celebration held every 25 years in the Catholic Church” during which they dedicated prayers to Nigeria’s healing and renewal.

“With hearts full of gratitude, we thanked God that, despite our differences and the many challenges faced over sixty-five years of independence, He has kept us together as one nation,” Obi stated.

He revealed that they visited the four major Papal Basilicas in Rome, St. Mary Major, St. Paul Outside the Walls, St. John Lateran, and St. Peter’s Basilica “passing through each Holy Door and praying for divine mercy upon Nigeria.”

At the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls, they were received by Cardinal James Harvey, who guided them through the Holy Door and shared insights on the significance of the Jubilee Year.

Obi also disclosed that they attended the Papal General Audience at St. Peter’s Basilica, where they listened to the catechesis of His Holiness, Pope Francis, on hope, perseverance, and faith in adversity.

The couple was later received in a private audience with the Pope, during which Obi appealed for special prayers for Nigeria.

“Along the way, we met many Nigerian pilgrims, men and women of faith whose faces shone with quiet hope.

Together, we renewed our trust in God’s mercy and in the promise of a better Nigeria,” he concluded.