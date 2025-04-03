Nat’l Police Day: Borno Embarks On Sanitation, Medical Outreach

Share

In continuation of the activities marking National Police Day, the Borno State Police Command on Thursday organized a sanitation exercise and free medical outreach for the members of the public at the busy business area of Post Office and Monday Market, Mauduguri.

The exercise, led by the Commissioner of Police, Borno State Command, CP Yusufu Lawal, covered areas from the Post Office to Monday Market, promoting environmental cleanliness and strengthening police-community relations..

Also, as part of Police Week, the Command conducted a free medical outreach, providing essential healthcare services to residents, further demonstrating its commitment to community welfare.

The event was attended by the General Manager, Borno State Environmental Protection Agency (BOSEPA), Mallam Abubakar Sulaiman, Community leaders, and members of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), who joined the Command in the activities.

This initiative underscores the Command’s dedication to public service, environmental sustainability, and community health..

The CP also led the police officers and men on medical check-ups up which included Blood pressure, sugar, Malaria, and typhoid tests, among others.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

