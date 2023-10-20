Nat’l Mosque Demolition Allegation Against Wike, Mischievous Campaign – Muslim Leaders

The members of the Abuja National Mosque Management Committee have said that the allegation that FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike ordered partial demolition of the Mosque, was a mischievous campaign against him.

They stated that those sponsoring the falsehood on social media had no other intent than to fan the embers of religious tension and disharmony among ethnic groups.

Director of Finance and Administration of the National Mosque, Ambassador Haliu Shuaib and Imam of the mosque, Dr Muhammad Kabir Adam on Friday in Abuja at a press conference hosted by Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority FCDA, Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmad, said, “The Mosque is, hereby, debunking the news of the partial demolition of the National Mosque and wishes to set the records straight”.

Shuaib said; “It has come to the attention of the Abuja National Mosque Management, of a news item making the around in social and print media regarding the purported partial demolition of the National Mosque which is creating tension and anxiety amongst the Muslim Ummah in the country and beyond.

“The National Mosque wishes to inform the general public that during the meeting between the Board Chairman and the Honourable Minister, there was never a time the Honourable Minister mentioned the demolition of any part of the National Mosque.

” He, however, gave the example of the demolition of a Mosque in Port Court which did not exist when he was a Governor. Like what happened now, he revealed that social media can cause confusion in society if care is not taken.

“The general public should, therefore, ignore the social and print media campaign and completely disregard the fake news in circulation”.