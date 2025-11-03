Nat’l Leaders Applaud Philanthropic Impact Of Nwabunike At DIPF 6th AGM

De Imperial Philanthropic Family has reaffirmed its unwavering dedication to community upliftment across the Southeast as it successfully hosted its 6th Annual General Meeting and Ascension Night on October 30 and November 1, 2025, in Lagos.

Under the leadership of its National President, High Chief Dr. (Sir) Darlington Nwabunike (Eze-Nwakaibeya Ogbabalu Aku N’anwu Ojoto), the AGM focused on the theme: “The Emerging Southeast: Re-Inventing Its Past Glory.”

The session featured profound insights from notable speakers, including Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, CEO of United Nigeria Airlines, who emphasised the economic imperative of Akulueuno (think home) initiatives, and former Aviation Minister, Hon. Osita Chidoka, who advocated for a transition from an alibi-driven mindset to a culture of agency and responsibility.

The glamorous Ascension Night further attracted high-ranking dignitaries such as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who commended the Family for its robust interventions in education, health and economic empowerment across the Southeast.

Other prominent guests in attendance included Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Senator Victor Umeh, Senator Tony Nwoye, Chief Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana), KC Limpopo, Abig Nwankwo, Dr Frank Igbojindu, Group Managing Director, Akpoazaa Group, Traditional Rulers, amongst others.

A major highlight of the night was the remarkable presentation of 500 million Naira to the wives of De Imperial Philanthropic Family members — a strategic empowerment initiative aimed at strengthening family-based economic foundations and encouraging enterprise among women.

De Imperial Philanthropic Family continues to expand its impact through scholarships, business support programs, health interventions and cultural development initiatives, positioning itself as one of the Southeast’s strongest forces for progress and sustainable growth.