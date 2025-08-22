Nat’l Land Transport Policy’ll Improve Safety In Transport Sector – Alkali

The Minister of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, has expressed confidence that the newly approved National Land Transport Policy by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) would improve regulations of the road sector and ensure the safety of citizens.

Senator Alkali also revealed plans by the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to build bus terminals and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across the six geo-political zones of the country.

The Minister made these statements while addressing members of the Abuja Transport and Aviation Correspondent Association (ATACA) in Abuja.

His words: “This policy is the first of its kind in the history of this country”, noting that the transport sector is the most burdensome mode of transportation in any part of the world.

“A lot of potential remains untapped here, and we feel we should harness all this potential by having a framework on which the sector needs to operate. With the passage of this policy, the framework is going to strengthen the sector.

“We have moved the sector to the next level with the support and cooperation of the president and the Federal Executive Council, with the approval of the contract for the construction of six bus terminals as a pilot scheme, one for each of the six political zones.

“The locations of sites are chosen on their economic viability, and this is just a pilot scheme. We are going to engage with the World Bank to continue with the development of these terminals.”

Expatiating on the proposed bus terminals, the minister explained that “these terminals will have CNG centres and the presence of security agencies because we have observed that most of the reasons behind these road traffic accidents are linked to drug abuse”.

Alkali said to further strengthen the security on the roads, government would be insisting on the use of manifest for the passengers that took off from the station, whether the buses belong to government or to private individuals, “Still, government have a responsibility to ensure safety,” the minister said, and further noted “So we need to have all these facilities are on our roads, but certainly a journey of 1000 mile starts with a step”.

The Minister also highlighted ongoing development in the rail sector, noting that “we have put our corridor on the Eastern narrow gate from Port Harcourt to Aba to use.

The project was just at the outskirts of Port Harcourt when we came in, but by the grace of God Almighty, we are able to achieve Port Harcourt to Aba.

“It has been put into use since last year, and by the grace of God, we are working hard to see how we can, as well, put another corridor from Kaduna to Kano to use hopefully by the end of or before the end of next year.

“We are also working on from Kano to Katsina branch line in Jigawa State; they have already started laying the rail track in Jigawa State. So all these are monumental achievements that the government has achieved in the last two years in the transportation sector”.

He emphasised that transportation is a gateway to the economy of any nation, with the capacity to boost growth and improve the livelihood of citizens.