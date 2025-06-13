Nat’l Honours’ll Heal Agelong Historical Grievances – Obasa

Share

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has described the conferment of national honours by President Bola Tinubu, on some of the personalities who laboured or lost their lives for Nigeria’s democracy as a potent panacea for healing age-long historical grievances.

In a statement signed by Adeshina Oyetayo, Special Adviser on Research, Media, and Documentation to the Speaker, Obasa recalled that the President started living up to his words since 2024 by declaring June 12 a public holiday to commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day, honouring activist Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogoni martyrs executed by the regime of General Sani Abacha for alleged murder in November 1994, and now granting them full pardon and posthumous national honours.

He said, “Remembering to honour these distinguished Nigerians, some of whom sacrificed their lives for the democracy that we enjoy today, is a very patriotic, honourable, and commendable thing to do by Mr. President.

“This gesture underscores Mr President’s promise last year that he would address historical grievances by fostering dialogue, reconciliation, and healing among all ethnic nationalities that make up our great nation.”

He further described the national honours conferment as “an indubitable reminder that the labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain, and building blocks to bequeathing a great, prosperous, and united nation that posterity will be proud of.”

It would be recalled that during his June 12 Democracy Day address to a joint sitting of the National Assembly in Abuja, on Thursday, President Tinubu announced 139 National Honours to recognise the outstanding contributions of heroes who have shaped Nigeria’s democracy.

Notably, the President said, “68 of these honours were awarded posthumously, acknowledging the enduring legacy of their sacrifices. In addition, I exercised my constitutional powers to grant a presidential pardon to the ‘Ogoni Nine,’ who were also honoured with national recognition.”

Some of the nationalists honoured include Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka (GCON); General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua (GCFR), late Pa. Alfred Rewane (CFR), late Chief Bola Ige (CFR), and late Kudirat Abiola, the slain wife of Chief MKO Abiola, the presumptive winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, regarded as the freest and fairest in Nigeria’s electoral odyssey.

