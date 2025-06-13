Nat’l Honour: Alausa Vows To Drive Inclusive, Innovative Reforms To Transform Education

Share

The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa has reaffirmed his commitment to drive reforms that would enhance learning outcomes, promote innovation, and guarantee inclusive access to quality education in the country.

Alausa who made the commitment while extending his heartfelt appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for conferring upon him the esteemed national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), viewed the honour as a renewed call to service; one that inspires greater dedication to shaping a knowledge-driven future for the nation.

According to him, the prestigious recognition was not only a testament to the President’s confidence in the Ministry’s efforts to transform Nigeria’s education sector, but also a reflection of the renewed hope agenda that places education, youth empowerment, and digital inclusion at the heart of national progress.

The minister in a statement, also commended President Tinubu’s visionary leadership, particularly his bold investment in initiatives such as the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), as well as the administration’s commitment to expanding opportunities for young people through Technical and Vocational Education Training among others.

He said, “These interventions are pivotal in ensuring Nigerian youth are not just job-ready, but future-ready.”

The Minister further applauded the President’s ambitious project to lay fibre optic cables across the nation—an initiative that promises to revolutionize digital learning, bridge the connectivity gap, and position Nigeria’s youth to thrive in a competitive global economy.

He appreciated the President for his unwavering support for education and for steering Nigeria toward a more inclusive, progressive, and digitally empowered future.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Abel Eniitan and the entire staff of the Federal Ministry of Education, have extended heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Maruf Alausa, CON, on his well-deserved conferment of the prestigious national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON)

Suwaiba described the recognition as not only a celebration of Dr. Alausa’s exceptional leadership, integrity, and dedication to national service, but also a reflection of the central role education plays in the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration.

She said: “This recognition is a testament to Dr. Alausa’s tireless efforts and visionary leadership in repositioning Nigeria’s education sector. I am proud to serve alongside such an exemplary leader whose passion for educational reform continues to inspire excellence within the Ministry and across the nation.”

She also expressed profound gratitude to President Tinubu for honouring Dr. Alausa with such a distinguished award, noting that it reinforces the confidence and importance His Excellency places on the Ministry’s ongoing reforms and its vital contributions to national development.

A statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Boriowo Folasade on Friday, noted that as the Ministry celebrates the minister’s honour, Suwaiba reaffirmed her unwavering support for Dr. Alausa and their shared commitment to advancing inclusive, accessible, and high-quality education for all Nigerians.

