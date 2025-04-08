Nat’l Grid: FG Splits TCN As NISO Begins Operations

Share

The Federal Government has officially unbundled the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) into two separate entities and formally inaugurated the board and management of the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO).

With this split, the Transmission Service Provider (TSP) will henceforth oversee TCN’s physical infrastructure, including transmission towers, power lines, and substations, while NISO will be in charge of system operations, managing load allocation from generation companies to distribution companies and eligible customers.

The Managing Director/CEO of NISO, Abdu Mohammed, who spoke at the induction ceremony organized by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) on Tuesday in Abuja, explained that not only would the national grid would not only be managed transparently and pragmatically, but all operators would play by the rules.

Mohammed assured that NISO was committed to enhancing the reliability and stability of the national electricity grid.

He said, “Our major role in the power industry is to bring the needed changes in the system that will enhance the availability, reliability, and quality of electricity supply to Nigerians.

“In addition to that, we’re supposed to create an atmosphere of transparency, discipline, and orderliness in the electricity business in Nigeria, meaning that participants in generation, transmission, distribution, and eligible customers behave in a responsible manner in line with the provisions of the market rules and the grid code.

“The coming on board of the NISO Board of Management will usher in the qualities required to make the power sector thrive, just like other power sectors in larger jurisdictions.”

“Now, it’s a journey. It’s not a one-off business. The beginning of the journey starts today. We begin today, and we’re going to hit the ground running.

“Tomorrow, we’re going to Oshogbo, to the National Control Center, to ensure that our operators are aligned with our vision, mission, objectives, and goals as enshrined in the Electricity Act of 2023.”

On the frequent collapse and tripping of the national grid, which has become a major concern, Mohammed assured that NISO understands the challenges bedeviling the industry and is ready to tackle them pragmatically and systematically.

“We’re going to address these problems. Like I said, it’s a journey, and we’re starting from somewhere. Gradually, with speed and quality, we will ensure that Nigerians enjoy a steady, reliable electricity supply in the near future.”

Recently, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Adesegun Akin-Olugbade as NISO Board Chairman, with Abdu Mohammed as Managing Director.

The President also appointed four Executive Directors: Nafisatu Asabe Ali for Systems Operations, Shehu Abba-Aliyu for Systems Planning, Edmund Eje for Market Operations, and Babajide Ibironke for Finance and Corporate Services.

The Non-Executive Directors include Lamu Audu, representing Generation; Folake Soetan for Distribution; Tajudeen Giwa-Osagie as Market Expert; Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz for Transmission; and Mahmuda Mamman, Permanent Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Power.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

