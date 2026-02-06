Nat’l Grid: EKEDC Announces Power Disruptions As Generation Drops

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Friday announced a drop in power generation on Nigeria’s National Grid due to gas supply constraints.

EKEDC disclosed the current situation in a power update issued on its official X page and explained that it would lead to intermittent load shedding across its franchise areas.

It further explained that the development was beyond its direct control and linked to reduced electricity generation across the country.

“Power generation on the National Grid has dropped due to gas supply constraints. This situation has led to intermittent load shedding across our franchise areas,” it said.

EKEDC however assured that the situation is under close monitoring while assuring customers that efforts are ongoing to restore stability as soon as conditions improve.

“The situation is being closely monitored, and efforts are being made to mitigate the current gas supply constraints. We will keep you updated as the situation improves,” the company assured.

The electricity company appealed for patience and understanding from consumers affected by the disruptions.

Since the beginning of year 2026, several power disruptions have been announced across the country due to national grid failures, raising concerns among electricity users