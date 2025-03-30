Nat’l Devt: How Universities Can Shape Nigeria’s Future – Kalu

Share

…An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” – Benjamin Franklin, an American diplomat and Writer.

For centuries, universities have been revered as bastions of knowledge, incubators of innovation, and catalysts of progress. Beyond their role in shaping individual minds, they also have a profound impact on the communities and nations they serve.

From addressing pressing societal challenges to driving economic growth, universities are increasingly recognized as essential partners in the pursuit of a better world.

By harnessing their intellectual capital, research capabilities, and community engagement initiatives, universities can become powerful agents of transformation.

In Nigeria, for instance, universities are expected to play a pivotal role in addressing the country’s development challenges and set the country on a progressive pedestal. Through cutting-edge research, collaborative partnerships, and community outreach programs, these institutions can help to tackle pressing issues such as healthcare, education, and economic empowerment.

These were the ideas and ideals canvassed by Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives who was a guest lecturer at the 37th convocation ceremony of the University of Calabar, Cross River State, on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Titled “Our Gown in Town and in Cyberspace: Sustainable and Human-Centred Education, The Mandate of Our Universities, 2025-2075,” Kalu delivered a thought-provoking convocation lecture that coincided with the University’s 50th anniversary, forecasting Nigeria’s future through the transformative impact of universities over the next 50 years.

The Deputy Speaker posited that in a world where change is the only constant, education stands as a beacon of hope that can illuminate the path to progress and prosperity.

Undoubtedly, the impact of education is multifaceted, influencing not only individual lives but also the fabric of society. It empowers minds, fosters critical thinking, and encourages innovation. Education is the cornerstone upon which civilizations are built, shaping the leaders of tomorrow and equipping them with the skills necessary to tackle the challenges of an ever-evolving world.

For Kalu, the knowledge acquired from the citadels of learning prepares one to navigate the complexities of the 21st century.

Enveloped in a wave of nostalgia, the Deputy Speaker stood proudly in Calabar, basking in the thunderous applause from his classmates and other dignitaries in the audience who had gathered en masse to show their solidarity.

As a distinguished alumnus, having graduated 27 years ago from the esteemed faculty of law, class of ’98, he embodied the true spirit of the university.

With heartfelt emotion, Kalu shared his poignant reflections, saying that education was evolving, his words resonating deeply, inspiring the young minds and rekindling cherished memories among his peers and, indeed, everyone present in the massive hall of Calabar International Conference Centre (CICC), at the venue of the convocation lecture.

He said: “But as we celebrate this institution’s 50-year legacy, we must recognize that education is evolving. The gown that once walked in town must now navigate cyberspace. When I was a student, technology was a distant dream. We only had a few computers, we searched library shelves for books and found knowledge by sheer luck, we wrote our notes in longhand and treasured them like gold. Today, information moves at the speed of light, knowledge is available at the click of a button, the world has become a digital campus, and screens have become classrooms.

“Yet, with all these advancements, one thing must never change. Education must remain human-centered. Technology must be our servant, not our master.

“As we look ahead to the next fifty years, we must ask ourselves: what is the mandate of our universities from 2025 to 2075? How do we sustain quality education in an ever-changing world? How do we ensure that technology serves humanity and not the other way around?

“These are the questions we must answer today. And with that, let us begin our journey into the heart of this lecture. At its core, this topic, ‘Our Gown in Town and in Cyberspace: Sustainable and Human-Centred Education, The Mandate of Our Universities, 2025-2075′, invites us to reflect on a simple yet profound idea. Our ‘gown’ represents the academic robe.

‘Our gown in town’ is a symbol of our commitment to education that transcends the boundaries of the classroom and impacts the very fabric of our communities.

“Our universities were established as engines of progress. Today, however, we face problems highlighting a disconnect between academia and everyday life. These problems arise not from a lack of intellect but from a misalignment with society’s needs, as teaching and learning have long been measured solely by academic metrics—the length of dissertations, the complexity of theories, and the splendor of research—rather than their real-world impact.

“The challenge before us is clear: our universities must move beyond theory to practical impact, bringing the ‘Gown” into the “Town”—and now, into cyberspace—where knowledge is applied and ideas ignite change. In his seminal book, The School and Society, John Dewey emphasizes the need for education to evolve in tandem with societal changes, cautioning against outdated teaching methods that fail to prepare students for future challenges.

“The true measure of education is its impact on the town. How many university projects directly tackle local challenges like power, healthcare, water access, food security, or transportation? If universities do not first serve their own communities, their achievements risk remaining confined to ivory towers.

“Our research must offer tangible solutions, while graduates must be equipped to address real issues, from policy refinement to sustainable transportation. If the town does not feel the impact of our “gown,” our education is incomplete.

“Our universities are more than centers of learning; they are the backbone of our communities and nation. Their value lies not in certificates but in real-world impact. Institutions must go beyond academic debates, producing research that shapes policies proactively rather than reacting to crises. They should serve as policy hubs, not just locally but globally, proving that when education meets innovation, solutions follow.”

The Deputy Speaker further emphasized that the integration of technology into education has further amplified its impact. According to him, the digital revolution has since democratized access to knowledge, enabling students from all corners of the globe to engage with world-class educational resources.

To this end, online platforms, virtual labs, and interactive tools have transformed the learning experience, making it more immersive, effective, and inclusive.

Kalu also cites some real-world examples, illustrating the profound impact of education on community development.

He said that initiatives such as MIT’s D-Lab, Stanford’s StartX accelerator, and the University of Cape Town’s Water Research Commission demonstrate how academic innovation can be harnessed to address pressing societal challenges, drive economic growth, and improve lives.

“Education must be lifelong. In my own experience, when I was in school, we had only a handful of computers. We used typewriters, not laptops. Today, I am still learning, still evolving. If we expect students to prepare for the future, our educators must also be students themselves. As Alvin Toffler wisely said, “The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn.”

“Education is not merely about acquiring knowledge; it is about applying it to shape the future. If our universities fail to adapt, we risk producing graduates unprepared for the world they will inherit.

“Global Examples: Education as a Catalyst for Community Transformation: This is not only applicable in Nigeria; around the world, universities are redefining their roles by aligning research with community needs, and here are a few examples: MIT’s D-Lab: At the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the D-Lab initiative has reached over 30 countries, developing low-cost technologies that empower rural communities. By training students to devise sustainable solutions—from solar-powered irrigation systems to low-cost medical devices—MIT has demonstrated that academic excellence and community impact can go hand in hand.

Stanford and Silicon Valley: Stanford University is not only a hub of academic innovation but also a critical driver of economic development in Silicon Valley. With its StartX accelerator, Stanford has helped launch over 200 startups whose collective venture capital funding exceeds $10 billion. This integration of entrepreneurial spirit with academic research has transformed local communities and set a global benchmark for service exports.

“University of Cape Town (UCT): In South Africa, UCT’s Water Research Commission works directly with local municipalities to improve water management. Their projects have directly benefited over a million people by developing strategies to combat water scarcity and improve sanitation—illustrating the direct social impact of focused, community-oriented research.

Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs): In India, IITs have created incubators that have catalyzed more than 500 startups, generating billions of dollars in revenue. Their approach has not only enhanced local agricultural productivity through smart farming techniques but also positioned India as a major exporter of technical expertise and services.

“Wageningen University: In the Netherlands, Wageningen University’s cutting-edge agricultural research has been instrumental in boosting yields for smallholder farmers globally, underscoring the power of targeted research in solving real-world food security challenges.

“These examples make it clear: when universities adapt their ‘gown’ to meet the needs of their communities, innovation flourishes, and local challenges become opportunities for transformative change”, he said.

Succinctly put, Kalu’s lecture basically emphasized producing graduates equipped to address real-world issues, conducting research with tangible impact, preparing students for a rapidly changing world, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, addressing societal challenges, embracing digital transformation and prioritising lifelong learning.

By adopting this forward-thinking approach, universities can empower students to drive positive impact and transformation.

Nwabughiogu is the Chief Press Secretary to Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives.

