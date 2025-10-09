Nat’l Council Of State Approves Amupitan As New INEC Chairman

The National Council of State has approved the nomination of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN) from Kogi State, North-Central Nigeria, as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presented Amupitan’s name to the Council on Thursday as his nominee to succeed Professor Mahmood Yakubu, whose tenure ended in October 2025 after serving as INEC Chairman since 2015.

According to a statement by the President’s spokesman, Tinubu described the nominee as apolitical and a man of integrity, noting that Amupitan is the first person from Kogi State to be nominated for the position.

Council members unanimously endorsed the appointment, with Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State commending the President for his choice, describing Amupitan as “a man of character and competence.”

In line with constitutional provisions, the President will transmit Amupitan’s name to the Senate for confirmation.

Born on April 25, 1967, in Ayetoro Gbede, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, Amupitan is a Professor of Law and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) at the University of Jos, Plateau State. He also serves as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Joseph Ayo Babalola University in Osun State.

A distinguished scholar and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) since September 2014, Amupitan specializes in Company Law, Law of Evidence, Corporate Governance, and Privatisation Law.

After his early education, he attended Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin (1982–1984), and proceeded to the University of Jos (1984–1987), where he obtained his LL.B degree. He was called to the Bar in 1988, completed his LL.M in 1993, and earned a Ph.D. in Law in 2007 from the same university.

Amupitan began his academic career in 1989, following his National Youth Service at the Bauchi State Publishing Corporation (1988–1989). Over the years, he has held several leadership positions at UNIJOS, including Dean, Faculty of Law (2008–2014); Chairman, Committee of Deans and Directors (2012–2014); and Head, Department of Public Law (2006–2008).

Beyond academia, Amupitan has served on various boards, including Integrated Dairies Limited, Riss Oil Limited, and as a member of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies and the Council of Legal Education (2008–2014).

An accomplished author, he has written several influential legal texts, including Corporate Governance: Models and Principles (2008), Documentary Evidence in Nigeria (2008), Evidence Law: Theory and Practice in Nigeria (2013), Principles of Company Law (2013), and An Introduction to the Law of Trust in Nigeria (2014).

Professor Amupitan is married and blessed with four children.