Nat’l Convention: Soludo Commission APGA Regional Headquarters 

…promise to immortalise past national leadership

The National Leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Chukwuma Soludo has commissioned the Regional Headquarter of the party in Awka, Anambra State.

Performing the function, Soludo who is also the Governor of Anambra State commended the National Chairman of the party, Ozonkpu Victor Oye, and the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) for erecting such a magnificent edifice.

He noted that with such stride, the National Chairman has laid the foundation for APGA to grow stronger, affirming further that the party has come to stay.

“We have come to applaud the leadership of the party under your leadership, and we will be eternally grateful. You have etched your name in platinum in the annals of Nigerian political leaders.”

“Given the circumstances when you took over the reins of leadership, we could spend the entire day expressing our gratitude.

“You occupied the seat and left it in better condition than you found it. This is the most important reason for public service.

“APGA is Nigeria’s only grand alliance of progressives. Today, we not only have our own national headquarters in Abuja but also a five-storey building as a monumental regional office in Awka, that is also our property,” Governor Soludo explained.

“The history books will bear proper testimony of Ozonkpu’s remarkable leadership and all NWC members. It is a testament in terms of attitude towards public resources and political parties.”

“Ozonkpu, you have provided leadership and lived it,” the Governor said.

He added that APGA is on a mission to redeem Nigeria and bring it to its full potential, emphasizing that successive APGA leaderships had worked with the government at the Center, wondering why it won’t be the case under the present leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking Earlier, the National Chairman of APGA, Ozonkpu Victor Oye, recalled how the party had been operating from a rented building, adding that this birthed the dream for the building.

Chief Oye revealed that the structure has brand new EEDC transformers, a massive generator house, 10 water tanks supported by six pillars, 11 rooms, 13 toilets, and solar panels with 20 batteries that can power seven standing air conditioners.

The Chairman who was pleased to have served the party for nearly 8 years, advised those who ran for the state Congress but were unsuccessful, to support the new leadership and wait for their turn, because, according to him, there is a time for everything under the sun.