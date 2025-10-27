Nat’l Convention: PDP Postpones Screening Of Aspirants

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday announced the postponement of the screening of aspirants for its 2025 elective National Convention, earlier scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

According to a statement issued by the Chairman of the National Convention Organising Committee and Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, the exercise was put on hold due to unforeseen circumstances.

Fintiri noted that a new date for the screening would be communicated to all aspirants and party members in due course, adding that the committee regretted any inconvenience the postponement might have caused.

READ ALSO

He reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to conducting a credible and hitch-free national convention.

“A new date will be communicated once fixed. The NCOC regrets any inconvenience caused by the postponement.

“All aspirants and members of our Party should note the foregoing and be guided accordingly,” the statement added.