Nat’l Convention: PDP Govs Storm Zamfara For Strategic Meeting

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, will on Saturday, August 23, 2025, host governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gusau, the state capital, for a high-level strategic meeting aimed at repositioning the party ahead of its forthcoming national convention.

According to a statement by Sulaiman Bala Idris, spokesperson to Governor Lawal, the PDP governors are expected to arrive in Gusau on Friday evening for a dinner to be hosted by the governor, before the closed-door session scheduled for Saturday.

The statement described the meeting as “a pivotal gathering to deliberate on key political strategies and foster unity within the party,” adding that the discussions will centre on strengthening internal cohesion, addressing pressing political issues, and enhancing collaborative efforts for developmental initiatives across PDP-controlled states.

“Governor Dauda Lawal extends a warm welcome to his counterparts, the governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The governors are convening today (Friday) for an important session of the PDP Governors Forum. Governor Lawal will host a dinner this evening, ahead of saturday’s strategic meeting,” Idris said.

The Zamfara meeting comes as the PDP intensifies preparations for its national convention, scheduled to take place in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15 and 16, 2025. Party leaders are expected to use the gathering to fine-tune strategies that will shape the PDP’s direction ahead of the 2027 general elections.