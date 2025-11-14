Nat’l Convention: PDP Delegates Arrive In Ibadan

Amid the call for cancellation of the National Convention of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled to commence on Saturday, following the Federal High Court ruling halting the progress, some delegates have been spotted in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, in last-minute preparations for the event.

The National Vice Chairman (South-West) of the PDP, Kamorudeen Ajisafe, confirmed that delegates, state chairmen, and party stakeholders were already arriving in Ibadan, Oyo State, ahead of the party’s convention.

As of Thursday night, delegates from different states had started arriving at the venue. Two party faithful from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, told The Punch that they arrived in Ibadan around 12 pm on Wednesday.

Speaking on Thursday, Ajisafe said the party had secured the attendance of delegates from at least two-thirds of the 36 states, meeting the constitutional requirement for a valid convention. Over 3,000 delegates are statutorily expected to attend.

“The convention is still very much on. People have started arriving—delegates, stakeholders, state chairmen. We have secured two-thirds attendance of states, apart from one or two that we are doubting,” he said. “So, even if you don’t have all 36 states, you are still good to go with two-thirds.”

On proceeding in spite of conflicting court judgments, Ajisafe stressed that only a ruling from a superior court would be binding on the convention.

New Telegraph reports that the convention slated to hold on November 15 and 16 is perhaps the most controversial in the PDP’s history, as a faction of the party pulled out.

In the buildup to the event, the National Working Committee, led by the National Chairman, Umar Damagum, suspended the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; the National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature; and the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, for one month for alleged anti-party activities.

This was the sequel to Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja’s ruling, which placed the convention on hold, citing the party’s failure to abide by its own rules.

Omotosho anchored his ruling on the failure by the leadership of the party to have its designated officials sign the notice of the convention before transmitting the same to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

As a result, the judge barred INEC from monitoring the event.

Relief, however, came the way of the Damagum-led NWC when Justice Ladiran Akintola, through an ex parte motion, directed the PDP to conduct the convention.

Earlier in the week, Justice Peter Lifu appeared to have dashed the hope of the main opposition party when ruling on a suit brought before him by former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, suspended the convention, citing Lamido ‘s inability to get a nomination form to vie for the Office of the National Chairman at the convention.

Again, Justice Akintola extended his interim order and directed the PDP to go ahead with the convention.

On Wednesday, the Lekan Salami Stadium, venue of the convention, wore a new look, with massive decorations in the party’s colours still ongoing as of Thursday morning.

Over 3,000 delegates from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory are expected to attend the event.

Also expected are party leaders, key stakeholders, and international observers, including members of the diplomatic community.

The convention will feature the election of key national officers, including a new National Chairman, National Secretary, and other key members of the NWC and their deputies.

However, despite the cancellation call by the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the uproar in the leadership of the party, the Oyo State Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal, was on hand on Thursday to witness ongoing work at the Lekan Salami Stadium with a day left for the big event.

It was learnt that events at the Lekan Salami Stadium would be transmitted to the public in English, Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa to ensure inclusivity, with live broadcasts planned for global audiences.