Nat’l Convention: PDP Chairmen’s Forum Suspends Imo, Abia Chairs

The Forum of State Chairmen of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended Imo and Abia Chairmen of the party, Austine Nwachukwu and Amah Abraham Nnana, respectively, for seeking to stop the November 15 PDP National Convention.

The forum that met in Abuja on Tuesday accused the two Chairmen of working with “external interests linked” to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to derail the PDP National Convention.

Nwachukwu and Nnana are plaintiffs in the suit filed in court to stop the PDP National Convention

Edo State chapter Chairman, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, described the action of his Imo and Abia State counterparts as a betrayal of the party’s unity and collective resolve.

Aziegbemi, who emerged Chairman of the PDP Chairmen’s Forum, said the forum passed a vote of confidence on the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), the Governors’ Forum, and organs of the party.

He reaffirmed the forum’s “commitment to work harmoniously with these organs in rebuilding, revitalising, and repositioning the PDP as Nigeria’s credible alternative and leading political force.”

The forum Chairman called on PDP members, supporters, and stakeholders to remain calm, united, and steadfast, and pledged continued cooperation with the party’s national leadership as it undertakes deliberate, strategic steps to strengthen the PDP ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The forum accused APC of “undemocratic, desperate, and systematic efforts to intimidate, harass, and coerce PDP leaders, including governors, senators, and members of the National and State Assemblies, into defecting.”

Aziegbemi said the action of the ruling party is an assault on democracy, warning that “such is a dangerous step toward establishing a de facto one-party state, which Nigerians must collectively resist.”

According to him, 25 out of 36 state chairmen and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), attended the meeting.