Nat’l Convention: PDP Appoints 110-Member C’ttee

The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday said it has inaugurated a 110-member Organising Committee ahead of its 2025 elective national convention.

In a statement issued on its official X handle and signed by its spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP said the committee is tasked with overseeing preparations and ensuring a smooth conduct of the national convention.

New Telegraph recalls that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) had earlier fixed the party convention for Saturday and Sunday, November 15 and 16, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to the statement, the organising committee is chaired by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, with Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State as Deputy Chairman, Kabir Turaki, SAN, as Deputy Chairman 2, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State as Secretary, and Senator Adolphus Wabara representing the Board of Trustees as Chairman.

“Sequel to the Resolution of the National Executive Committee (NEC) to hold the 2025 Elective National Convention of our great Party on Saturday, 15th to Sunday, 16th November, 2025 in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital, the following Party members have been appointed as Members of the 2025 National Convention Organizing Committee (Main Committee),” the post read.