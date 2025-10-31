Nat’l Convention: Gov Bala Leads PDP Chieftains To Court

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has led other chieftains of the party to the Abuja Federal High Court, ahead of the judgment on the party’s planned national convention.

New Telegraph recalls that three members of the party, Austin Nwachukwu, Imo PDP Chairman, Amah Nnanna, Abia Chairman, and Turnah George, South-South PDP Secretary, had instituted the suit seeking to stop the convention where new national officers are expected to be elected.

Also, the PDP Governors in August cautioned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and others against derailing the national convention of the party scheduled to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15, 2025.

The party had on Monday, postponed the screening of aspirants for its 2025 national convention on Monday, citing what it described as “Unforeseen” issues.