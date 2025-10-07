PDP Convention: Fintiri Assures Members Of Transparency

The Governor of Adamawa State and Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) has assured members that the forthcoming 2025 National Convention will be open, fair, and transparent.

Governor Fintiri, who gave this assurance during the inaugural meeting of the Protocol Sub-committee chaired by Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State in Abuja, said the party was committed to internal democracy and would provide a level playing field for all qualified aspirants.

The Governor noted that arrangements were being finalised for the list of delegates, adding that the process would be credible and transparent.

Fintiri further urged party stakeholders to remain united and avoid internal conflicts that could affect the PDP’s image.

“No aspirant will be denied the opportunity to test their popularity and acceptability among members. The success of this convention depends on our collective commitment and teamwork,” he added.