Nat’l Confab Should Address Regional Concerns – S’East Youths

The South East zone of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has said the National Youth Conference proposed by President Bola Tinubu should address regional concerns, especially the people of the South East.

Youth leaders from the five states in the zone who met in Enugu on Wednesday, demanded adequate participation of youths from the South East in the conference and called on the Federal Ministry of Youth Development and the National Organising Committee of the Confab to allocate 1,000 slots to the zone.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting, zonal leaders – Comrade Emeji Godwin, (Ebonyi), Comrade Ebuka Okoh (Enugu), Engr. Smith Silvanus (Abia), Surv. Emeka Obi (Anambra), and Comrade Humphery Osuji (Imo) expressed the belief “that involving more youths from the zone, the conference can better address regional concerns, harness opportunities, and develop targeted solutions that cater to the unique needs of the youth constituency in the South-East.”

They endorsed the re-election of the incumbent President of the NYCN, Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, for another term in office.

According to them, Sukubo’s leadership in the last four years, has impacted positively on Nigerian youths.

“Amb. Sukubo’s vision for the future of Nigerian youth is inspiring, and his commitment to driving positive change is evident in everything he does,” the zone said in the communique.

They said their choice of Sukubo for re-election is also predicated on his visionary leadership, strategic planning, effective communication, transparency and accountability, and his unwavering commitment to youth development.

“His integrity, compassion, and ability to foster social cohesion in the youth constituency across the country make him an outstanding candidate for this esteemed position,” they added.