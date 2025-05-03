Nat’l Bible Day: BSN Urges Full Participation Of Christians

Share

The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) has called for the full participation of the Nigerian Christian community in celebrating National Bible Day on May 5.

The day, set aside to celebrate the gift of the Bible, provides an opportunity for Nigerians to reflect on, share, and embrace the values prescribed by the Holy Bible, according to BSN General Secretary/CEO, Pastor Samuel Sanusi.

He stated, “‘National Bible Day’ is a wonderful occasion to reaffirm our commitment to biblical values and encourage everyone to experience the life-changing power of the Word of God.”

Pastor Sanusi noted that just as the global community celebrates days like Workers’ Day, Independence Day, Water Day, and Literacy Day, it is fitting to dedicate a day to celebrate the Bible — a gift from God to humanity — and to pray for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the nation.

He further stated, “The Bible Society of Nigeria invites everyone to participate in the National Bible Day celebration on May 5, 2025, by studying, meditating, reflecting on, and living by the standards of the Word of God.”

National Bible Day is celebrated annually across Nigeria by churches, schools, and other Christian organizations. It is an opportunity to highlight the importance of the Bible and encourage its study and application in daily life.

