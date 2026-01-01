Nat’l Assembly Releases Transmitted ‘Controversial’ Tax Bills

As part of efforts to show transparency, the leadership of the National Assembly has directed the Clerk, Barrister Kamoru Ogunlana, to release the transmitted Tax Bills duly signed by the President, including their certificate pages.

The directive was contained in a statement signed by Mr Bullah Audu Bi-Allah, Director of Information, for the Clerk to the National Assembly.

The release, according to the statement, will enable members of the public to independently examine the documents and verify the facts.

The statement read, “The Leadership of the National Assembly has taken note of public discussions concerning alleged discrepancies between the Votes and Proceedings of the National Assembly and the Gazetted versions of recently passed Tax Acts.

“In response to public calls for transparency, the leadership of the National Assembly has directed the Clerk to make available the transmitted Tax Bills duly signed by the President, including the certificate pages.

“This step will allow members of the public to independently review the documents and verify the facts.

“Despite widespread public interest, only a limited number of persons have formally requested Certified True Copies (CTCs) of the harmonised Bills, and all such requests have been processed. Interested persons may apply to the Clerk to the National Assembly, indicating the specific Bills required and paying the prescribed fees”.

The statement further stated that “The Clerk is also working with the Federal Government Printing Press to publish the duly certified and assented Acts in compliance with the law.

“These Gazettes are expected to be ready on or before 1 January 2026. While the Clerk initiates the gazetting process, the statutory responsibility for printing and publication rests with the Federal Government Printing Press.

“To strengthen institutional processes, the National Assembly is reviewing procedures for the transmission and gazetting of Bills.

“Henceforth, all Bills for Presidential assent will be routed through Presidential Liaison Officers, and no request for gazetting an act of the National Assembly will be entertained by the Printing Press unless initiated by the Clerk to the National Assembly or his authorised representative.

“The National Assembly appreciates Nigerians for their interest and constructive engagement in strengthening transparency, accountability, and professionalism in the legislative process,” it stated.