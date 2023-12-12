Nat’l Assembly Library To Be Commissioned December 16

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Library, Research and Documentation, Hon Yusuf Shittu Galambi on Tuesday disclosed that the National Assembly library, initiated by the 9th Assembly, would be commissioned on December 16.

Galambi who made the disclosure at the inaugural meeting of the committee on Tuesday lauded the previous Assembly for initiating the construction of a befitting modern library for the foremost legislative body in Nigeria.

He said, “The first phase of the library building is practically at the completion stage and will be Commissioned on 16th December 2023 while the second phase which has to do with commissioning, equipping, furnishing and take-off is in view.”

Galambi stressed that they must all work together to make the library a world-class resource centre that would serve members of the National Assembly better, by ensuring it is equipped with the necessary state-of-the-art facilities.

He also called for the provision of information that will also facilitate proper legislative engagement, strengthening not just Resolutions and Bills passed by the National Assembly but can also stand the test of time.

He said the Committee was relatively new and required innovative ideas to be fruitful.

The Chairman noted that there is no Committee that is small or big but it depends on the resourcefulness of its leadership and members.

“With these, let me also congratulate all of us for being nominated to serve on this Committee. I must acknowledge the fact that our nomination to serve as Members was based on our individual track records as well as experiences as spelt out in our respective curriculum vitae. I therefore urge all of us to do our best by bringing in our wealth of experience to ensure that this Committee succeeds.

“Dear Colleagues, this Committee is also one of the House machinery committees meant to serve the Members of the National Assembly”