Nat’l Assembly Confirms Odo As Senate Clerk, Sidi As Acting House Clerk

The National Assembly Service Commission has confirmed the appointment of Emmanuel Odo as Clerk of the Senate, while elevating Ibrahim Sidi as Acting Clerk of the House of Representatives.

The Commission also approved the appointment and redeployment of officers to other consolidated positions. These decisions were made during the Commission’s 19th meeting held on Monday, 20th January 2026.

Mr. Odo had previously been approved on 16th September 2025 as Acting Clerk of the Senate. Before his new role, Mr. Sidi served as Director of Administration in the National Assembly.

The appointment of Mr. Sidi takes effect from 9th February 2026.

He will replace Yahaya Danzaria, who is set to retire from the National Assembly Service on 8th February 2026.