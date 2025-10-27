Nat’l Assembly Advances Plans For Diaspora Voting Bill

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has announced that the federal government is advancing plans for the Diaspora Voting Bill, which seeks to grant Nigerians living abroad the constitutional right to participate in national elections.

He disclosed this on Monday while declaring open a one-day Nigerian Stakeholders Engagement on Diaspora Governance (NiSEDiG 2025) and the launch of the Nigerians in Diaspora Response (NiDRes) Application and Website, organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora in conjunction with Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

Represented by Hon Patrick Umoh, member representing Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot Akara Federal Constituency, Abbas described the initiative as “A major step towards extending democratic participation to all citizens and ensuring that every Nigerian voice is heard in the process of nation-building.”

He stated that the 10th House of Representatives regards diaspora engagement as a national priority, aligned with its legislative agenda of inclusion, accountability, and economic reforms.

Earlier, Hon. Tochukwu Chinedu Okere, Chairman, House Committee on Diaspora, said that the NiSEDiG 2025 initiative was designed to create a unified policy framework combining institutions, legislation, and technology to improve Diaspora Governance.

He explained that the newly launched Nigerians in Diaspora Response (NiDRes) App and Website would simplify how Nigerians abroad access government services and communicate with missions globally.

In her keynote speech, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), highlighted the remarkable progress made in diaspora engagements since the Commission’s establishment six years ago.

She said, “Over the past six years, the Nigeria–Diaspora relationship has made groundbreaking strides in health, education, agriculture, ICT, transportation, and volunteerism,”.

“We have now entered a new phase of consolidating diaspora engagement to boost national development”, she added.”

Dabiri-Erewa recalled that the National Diaspora Policy, approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on April 28, 2021, provides the framework for facilitating diaspora participation in national development.

The NIDCOM boss said the Diaspora Data Mapping Portal, launched in June 2021, continues to support data collection and informed decision-making.