Native Doctors Take Oath, Endorse Soludo’s War On Criminals

Native doctors operating under the aegis of Odinala Orumba South yesterday subscribed to an oath at Izo Mmili Shrine at Umunze in Orumba South Local Government Area (LGA), lzi, Anambra State, to ostracise any member found engaging in unethical practices.

Recall that Gov. Chukwuma Soludo recently established Agunaechemba, a security network, to rid the state of fake and devilish native doctors involved in criminal activities, such as preparing charms for kidnappers, armed robbers and ritualists.

At the end of the oath-taking, Chairman of Odinala Orumba South, Mr Christian Umeh, told newsmen that they were committed to eliminating harmful practices.

“We decided to embark on the oath-taking measure to signify our commitment to maintaining ethical practices and removing any members who act unethically.

“It is also to ensure that those sent out to fish out evil native doctors will not be compromised,” Umeh said. He said that those who could not participate in the oath-taking were given until next Monday to do so,” he said.

