Native Doctor Paraded In Rivers For Kidnapping

The Rivers State Police Command has paraded a native doctor named Otamiri Chinedu from the Olakwo community in the Etche Local Government Area of the state for kidnapping.

New Telegraph gathered, according to the state command that the suspect was arrested by the local vigilante.

During the procession, Chinedu admitted that he and other gang members had taken N300,000 from their first victim of kidnapping.

He added that they had also taken N250,000 and N500,000 from their second and third victims, respectively.

However, he denied any role in the alleged current kidnapping, which involved the disappearance of four law students in Etche LGA in 2022.

New Telegraph reports that the native doctor said he sells motor parts for a living alongside his traditional practice.

When asked, he said, “The day they accused me of kidnapping the barristers, I was not in the house that day. I went to our meeting of Water Marine Association of Native Doctors.

“We went to the meeting at Abara, Etche. I was in my shop on Wednesday when OSPAC (vigilante) drove to my shop that I was under arrest. As the police arrived, I followed them to their station.”

He then insisted: “I did not kidnap the barristers they are accusing me of; it’s three people I have kidnapped before. But this one that they are accusing me of, I did not do it.

“The first person I kidnapped, I took N300,000; the second one is N250,000; the third one is N500,000.”