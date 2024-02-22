Nationwide Protest: Stop Undermining Us, TUC Tells NLC

As the planned nationwide protest declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) draws closer, bad blood may be brewing between the two labour movements, as the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has asked their Congress counterparts to stop taking unilateral decisions on issues of mutual interest to both organisations. A source at the TUC, who spoke to newsmen yesterday but craved anonymity, said that it was wrong for the NLC to have declared a two-day national protest without first consulting with its sister movement in the struggle after they had jointly issued a 14-day ultimatum on the same matter earlier.

Also the TUC in a letter sighted by newsmen expressed its displeasure and disappointment over the recent development, which it noted was happening for the third time since the Comrade Joe Ajaero- led leadership of the NLC came on board. The letter partly reads: “You will recall that both centres issued a joint statement with a 14 days ultimatum to the Federal Government. This ultimatum will expire on Thurs- day 22nd of February and the right thing to do was for both leaderships to review the situation and agree on the way forward preceding convening our respective NEC meetings.

“Our respective NEC made up of highly intelligent individuals, who are desirous that we both work together always in our collective interest, even if we didn’t anticipate our NEC decision meetings, it is our responsibility as leaders to harmonise our positions before jointly going to the press. “It was our understanding that decisions of such magnitude would be made collectively, ensuring that the interests and perspectives of all parties involved are duly considered. “This is the way other leaders of both centres have worked together from the time of SECSCAN to when TUC was formally registered.

“It is important to stress that this is the third time such unilateral declaration is happening under your leadership, we are therefore constrained to formally put this on record as various discussions, communications and interventions have failed. First and second time could pass as human error but a third time would in our opinion translate to an intentional act to undermine us.” Going further the statement continued: “As you are aware of our previous discussions that cumulated into a late-night meeting at the NUEE Lodge, Utako last year after the unilateral decision of a two-day warning strike and several other interventions which emphasised the importance of mutual respect, collaboration and effective communication in matters affecting workers and the masses.

“Congress was greatly taken aback and dismayed to learn that you addressed the press and announced the dates for the nationwide protest without consulting us. Making arrangements for press is even an indication that you had an idea of what the outcome of the NEC meeting would be. This action undermines the spirit of solidarity and cooperation that we have worked hard to foster.”