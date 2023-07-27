Nationwide Protest: Police Urge Labour Unions To Prioritise Internal Security

Ahead of the proposed nationwide protest by the Nigeria Labour Unions, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Mr Idowu Owohunwa, has urged the unions to Priotise internal security.

Owohunwa said this on Thursday in Lagos while briefing newsmen on the strategic meeting he was having with the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Unit Commanders.

He said the proposed labour unions protest was one of the reasons they were having the strategic meeting.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress proposed protest formed part of the strategic meeting today (Thursday). We are monitoring the development.

“We do hope that Labour will resolve the issue, they should Priotise the implications of the protest on internal security and work with the police, so that there will not be security breaches,” he said.

The police boss said the meeting will also review the security situation in the state, stressing that there have been some concerns raised by some residents of the state.

Owohunwa pointed out that some residents have raised concerns about traffic robbery, cultism and misconduct of some officers, stressing that those concerns were calls to duty.

He said during the meeting, all issues raised will be looked into and adequate attention, including deployment of more men and equipment, will be done so as to restore public confidence.

The police boss, however, noted that the reality of the statistics on ground was not as bad as had been speculated, stressing that all necessary actions were being taken to ensure the safety of all residents in Lagos.

“The outcome of this strategic meeting is that Lagos residents will see enhanced security operations,” he assured.

Meanwhile, Owohunwa has inaugurated the first ever built Police Mascots at the Lagos Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

The commissioner said that he was encouraged to build the police mascots after he saw the sculpture of a Bull built at the 9th Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Ikeja when he visited.

The Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force were represented at the inauguration.

The mascots have the full Elephant structure and the Eagle on top, with waterfalls and lightning, built in the centre of the Lagos Police Command.

Speaking with our correspondent on the sidelines of the inauguration, the sculptor, Mr Josan John, said it took him and his team three months to build the images.

John said the project concept and funding were done by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Idowu Owohunwa.

“We actually came up with something different. We have been thinking about how to create what has never been in any police formation in Nigeria.

“We decided to come up with Logo, bringing out the full Elephant and the Eagle, being functional. Alongside, given it life, which is the waterfalls and lightning.

“This mascot will give coming generations insight about the workings of Nigeria Police Force, that it is a strong organisation that goes with nature,” he said.